Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 635 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $15.03 on Thursday, reaching $172.18. 2,259,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,086. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

