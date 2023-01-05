Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 635 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $15.03 on Thursday, reaching $172.18. 2,259,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,086. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.