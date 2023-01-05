Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells 9,176 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $58,359.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $8,621,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

