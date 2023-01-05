Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells 9,176 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $58,359.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
