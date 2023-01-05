Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $284,625.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $295,875.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $293,875.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZNTL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 960,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,876. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,271,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

