Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INSP traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.67. 258,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,629. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

