Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after acquiring an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after acquiring an additional 423,888 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

