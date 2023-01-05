Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 4,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

