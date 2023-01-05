InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Shares Up 7.6%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 10,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
InterCure Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.
