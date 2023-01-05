InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Shares Up 7.6%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 10,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

InterCure Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InterCure Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InterCure by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InterCure by 756.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InterCure during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterCure by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.