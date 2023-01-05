International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 4.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

