Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $355.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

