Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 2.8%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.78. 293,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,458,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 515,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

