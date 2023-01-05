Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 163 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

