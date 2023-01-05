Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.80. The stock had a trading volume of 312,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,938,424. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $395.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

