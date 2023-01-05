Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $112,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,938,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $395.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

