Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $265.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $395.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

