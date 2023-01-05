Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Stake Lessened by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 1.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.