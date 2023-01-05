Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

