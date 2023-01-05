Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.65. 27,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,017. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.07. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

