Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $303,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $512,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

DUK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.57. 3,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.