Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $440,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Aflac by 932.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Aflac by 58.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

AFL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,297. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.