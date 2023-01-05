Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $45.39. 14,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

