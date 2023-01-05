Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 29,773 call options on the company. This is an increase of 132% compared to the average daily volume of 12,807 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,643 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KE by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Trading Up 10.1 %

About KE

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 1,302,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.