IOST Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $133.37 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

