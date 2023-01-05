IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 2.4%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.96. 2,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

