IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 7,573 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $8,933,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $156.64 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

