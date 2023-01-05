iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is McCutchen Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 7.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $35,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
USRT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.
