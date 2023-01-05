iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,203,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $303.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

