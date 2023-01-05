iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $115,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $83.10. 7,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,530. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

