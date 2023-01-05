iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $121.51 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

