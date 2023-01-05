iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Increased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,853. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $83.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

