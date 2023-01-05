iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. 128,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

