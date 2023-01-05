iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 21.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $174,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,741,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,345 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,650,000.

TFLO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

