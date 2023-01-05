Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed Sells 336,900 Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,760.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 363,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.37.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
