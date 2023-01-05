Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed Sells 336,900 Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,760.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 363,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

