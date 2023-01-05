Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Itron stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.