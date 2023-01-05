Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

