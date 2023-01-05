Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Janus International Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
