Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

About Janus International Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,396,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,530,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after purchasing an additional 250,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,751,000 after acquiring an additional 338,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,215,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 194,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

