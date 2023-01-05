Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $13.13. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 549 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
