Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $13.13. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 549 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

