Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $140.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $121.21 on Monday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.