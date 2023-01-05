JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JOAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
JOANN stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
