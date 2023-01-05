John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,571. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

