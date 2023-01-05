John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $13.31 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

