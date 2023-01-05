Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $165.21 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $275.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

