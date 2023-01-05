JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.90% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.72.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 183.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

