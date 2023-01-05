Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,197 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

