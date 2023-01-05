Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,197 shares.The stock last traded at $23.80 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KAROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.