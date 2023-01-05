Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €610.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €610.00 ($648.94) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($712.77) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($652.13) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($691.49) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($734.04) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($601.06) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Price Performance

Kering stock opened at €511.00 ($543.62) on Thursday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($444.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €511.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €507.11.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

