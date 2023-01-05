Keybank National Association OH Acquires 201 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.55% of Align Technology worth $88,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.62. 6,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,711. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $621.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

