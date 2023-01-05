Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

LOW traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $259.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

