Keybank National Association OH Has $177.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.46% of Nordson worth $177,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after buying an additional 121,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,054. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $250.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

