Keybank National Association OH Purchases 18,858 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $44,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

