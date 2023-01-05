Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $314,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $94.74. 122,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,459. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

