Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,042 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.74. 12,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

